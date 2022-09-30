Watch CBS News
Woman facing 4 second-degree murder charges in deadly Worcester fire

WORCESTER - A woman is facing four second-degree murder charges for allegedly starting a Worcester fire that killed four people in May.

The district attorney said a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Yvonne Ngoiri, who was a former resident of the three-decker on 2 Gage Street. She's also charged with arson and assault and battery.

The fire happened in the early morning of May 14. Joseph Garchali, 47, Christopher Lozeau, 53, Vincent Page, 41, and Marcel Fontaine, 29, died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries," police said. Another woman was seriously injured when she jumped from the burning home.

Worcester police took Ngoiri into custody on Thursday and she's expected to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Friday.

