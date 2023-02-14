Watch CBS News
Car flips into Worcester house; driver taken to hospital

WORCESTER - A car flipped into a Worcester home on Tuesday in a crash that sent the driver to the hospital.

No one inside the house was hurt, police said. It happened on Halcyon Drive at about noon.

SkyEye footage shows the white car upside-down and partially inside the damaged home, which had to be evacuated.

worcester-car-house.jpg
The car that crashed into a Worcester house on Halcyon Drive. CBS Boston

Police said officers attended to the injured 24-year-old before taking him to the hospital. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

