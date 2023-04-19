2 men stabbed during basketball game at Clark University
WORCESTER - Two men were stabbed during a pickup basketball game on the campus of Worcester's Clark University on Wednesday evening.
Police said the stabbing happened on the basketball court in the school's athletic complex during a fight. A 17-year-old and 23-year-old were stabbed. The victims were taken to the hospital and both are expected to survive.
After an investigation, Worcester Police officers arrested 18-year-old Knowledge Bethea. He is charged with two counts of armed assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Neither the suspect nor the victims were Clark students.
