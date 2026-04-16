Child survives 60-foot fall from Worcester apartment building window: "That kid had guardian angels"

A four-year-old boy is expected to recover after falling from a seventh-floor window at an apartment complex in Worcester, Massachusetts according to police and a family member.

Emergency crews rushed to the Lincoln Village Apartments Wednesday night after a frantic 911 call reported a child had fallen out a window

Witnesses described a chaotic scene. One man, identified as Antonio, said he heard the screaming and ran to help.

"It sounded like the kid was crying next to me," he said.

Boy survives after landing on patch of mulch

Antonio says he saw the boy fall several stories before landing on the ground.

"The way he hit the ground, you don't survive that, that kid had guardian angels whether people are spiritual or not that kid had something on his shoulder that said you're not today," he said.

Worcester police said officers arrived within a minute and found the boy conscious, alert and breathing. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Antonio points at the window a 4-year-old child fell out of and survived in Worcester, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Investigators said the child fell more than 60 feet and narrowly missed large utility boxes below. Officials believe the impact was partially cushioned by a patch of mulch on the ground.

"It was an amazing unique circumstance that definitely could have gone a different way," said Sgt. Elise Miranda with the Worcester Police Department.

Detectives are still working to determine exactly how the fall happened, but they believe the child may have fallen through the screen of a common-area window that had been opened to cool the apartment.

Police urge precautions as temperatures rise

As temperatures rise, police are urging families to take precautions.

"As we start getting into the warmer weather, everyone is going to start opening up those windows, we're talking about air conditioning and things like that," Miranda said. "Couple things you're going to want to start looking at are the locks on the screens, making sure the screens are intact."

Miranda suggested parents with young kids in the home should also buy additional security tools around windows.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said the family has been fully cooperating but understandably distraught. The child was still in the hospital Thursday in stable condition, but he is expected to make a full recovery.