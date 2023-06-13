3 charged in Worcester baseball game fight; Officer uses Taser on teen

WORCESTER - "A large fight" broke out after a baseball game in Worcester Monday night, and the aftermath led to an officer using his taser on a teenager, police say.

Police responded to Kendrick Field on Brooks Street after 7:30 p.m. where players and family members reportedly started fighting during the postgame handshake, resulting in minor injuries to one man. The fight appeared to be over when officers arrived, but police said an "agitated" family started looking for someone who punched their relative.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy in that family then "charged toward a group on the field." An officer tried to get in between the boy and the group, police said.

"As the situation escalated, the officer gave a warning that the teen would be tased," Worcester police said in a statement. "The officer perceived that the teen was about to run past him to assault the group. Therefore, the officer deployed his taser to stop the impending assault."

That teenager is now charged with two counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Two Worcester men, ages 22 and 45, are also being summonsed to court for assault and battery.