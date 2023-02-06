Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being shot by police officer in Easton

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

EASTON - A woman died after she was shot by a police officer in Easton on Sunday. 

Officers responded a home on Spooner Street at about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a woman threatening to harm herself. When officers arrived, they encountered a 56-year-old woman who was in possession of a weapon. Police evacuated other residents of the home. 

The woman then approached the front entryway of the home with the weapon. Police did not say what the weapon was. 

Easton Police said an officer, "fearing for their safety, fired a single shot at the woman." 

A woman was shot by a police officer at a home on Spooner Street in Easton.  CBS Boston

After she was shot, police said the woman remained inside the home while negotiators made attempts to reach her by phone. She was found dead when members of a regional response team entered the home.

Police did not say how the woman died. Her identity has not been released.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave. The shooting is under investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on February 5, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

