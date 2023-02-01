School cancelled in Woburn Thursday as teachers strike continues, union faces fines

WOBURN - Schools will be closed in Woburn Thursday as the teachers strike enters its fourth day. The Woburn Teachers Association and its president will now face fines for not returning to the classroom.

Teachers have been on strike since Monday, forcing school to be cancelled.

The district filed an injunction to stop the strike. A judge agreed Monday night and ordered teachers back to the classroom. Teachers continued the strike on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a judge found Woburn Teachers Association and WTA President Barbara Locke in contempt for violating the injunction. The judge said if teachers were not back in class on Thursday, both would be fined $40,000, with the fines increasing by $5,000 each day the strike continues.

The judge also ordered that the fines be paid by 5 p.m. each day.

The Woburn Teacher's Association said they are asking for increased pay for teachers, with a focus on paraprofessionals, along with smaller class sizes, and increased gym time for elementary school students.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin has said he had sat with the WTA more than 25 times over the past year and reached a signed agreement with the union in October, but union members rejected it. Galvin said the city offered a 10.75% raise over three years, but the WTA countered with 14.75% raises over the same period.