Watch CBS News
Local News

School cancelled in Woburn Thursday as teachers strike continues, union faces fines

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

No school in Woburn Thursday as teacher strike continues
No school in Woburn Thursday as teacher strike continues 00:24

WOBURN - Schools will be closed in Woburn Thursday as the teachers strike enters its fourth day. The Woburn Teachers Association and its president will now face fines for not returning to the classroom. 

Teachers have been on strike since Monday, forcing school to be cancelled. 

The district filed an injunction to stop the strike. A judge agreed Monday night and ordered teachers back to the classroom. Teachers continued the strike on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a judge found Woburn Teachers Association and WTA President Barbara Locke in contempt for violating the injunction. The judge said if teachers were not back in class on Thursday, both would be fined $40,000, with the fines increasing by $5,000 each day the strike continues.

The judge also ordered that the fines be paid by 5 p.m. each day.

The Woburn Teacher's Association said they are asking for increased pay for teachers, with a focus on paraprofessionals, along with smaller class sizes, and increased gym time for elementary school students.   

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin has said he had sat with the WTA more than 25 times over the past year and reached a signed agreement with the union in October, but union members rejected it. Galvin said the city offered a 10.75% raise over three years, but the WTA countered with 14.75% raises over the same period. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 6:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.