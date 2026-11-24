Fresh off a WNBA Championship, Veronica Burton returned home, to Newton, Massachusetts, visiting the schools she grew up in that made her the player she is today. The tour started at her elementary school and finished with Newton South High School retiring her jersey.

"This is where it all started for me, and I don't take that lightly, the people behind the scenes helping me out," said Burton.

Ann Marie Carr was her elementary school teacher. Burton was in the very first class she ever taught. The two embraced with a hug as Burton entered the school.

"She wore Crocs and she could move so well on the playground," said Carr, laughing. "I knew she was an incredible athlete right away."

Her abilities shined at Newton South. With 1,817 career points, she scored more than any other Lions girls' basketball player. Her prowess on the offensive end was matched by her ferocious defense. The school has now officially retired her No. 22 jersey.

Veronica Burton's No. 22 jersey was retired by Newton South High School. CBS Boston

"Before school every morning, me and my family, we were here in this gym putting up countless shots. I hated it at the time," said Burton, speaking before a group of high school students sitting in the same gym she once competed in.

Her father, WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton, was there every step of the way. From the time she was cut from the WNBA in her second season to becoming a critical part of a championship team with the Golden State Valkyries.

"When you go through the ups and downs, it keeps you humble," said Burton. "I can relate to people who got cut, and people who get a lot of playing time, and anything in between."

That story is now an inspiration for current players at Newton South.

"You can teach dribbling, teach shooting, but you can't teach the heart that you play with. That's what I take out of that," said Reynel Villar, a basketball player for Newton South.

"To know that there is someone who is doing the same things years before me, it inspires me to keep going, knowing that someday I could potentially be in a position like her," said Jayden Bonnet, another basketball player for Newton South.

Perhaps, that ability to motivate the next generation of Lions will become her legacy beyond the numbers.