Man faces indecent assault charges as multiple women report being targeted in Winthrop, Massachusetts

A 26-year-old man was arrested on multiple criminal charges, including indecent assault, after police say women reported being targeted by him in downtown Winthrop, Massachusetts.

Kervens Boutin, of Stoughton, is due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Thursday.

Winthrop police said a woman and her child came to the station and "reported that a man had attempted to pull down her pants, while making sexually explicit comments" outside the Wadsworth Building on Winthrop Street.

Responding officers quickly found a suspect fitting the man's description, but he ran away, police said. Officers used a Taser to stop him after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Three officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest, with one being taken to the hospital. The suspect was also hospitalized.

Police said that since the arrest, other women have come forward to report similar incidents. One woman said a man matching the description of a Black man wearing a red jacket and jeans "had run past her, slapping her buttocks while she waited for the bus," according to police.

In another incident that occurred just before the indecent assault on Winthrop Street, two women said they found him "sitting on a couch inside their apartment with his pants unbuckled." He was removed by building maintenance.

Police said surveillance footage was key to investigating the case. Boutin is also facing charges of breaking and entering, disorderly conduct, endangering a child and resisting arrest.