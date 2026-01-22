HVAC technicians, small engine mechanics busy ahead of winter storm, bitter cold in Massachusetts

People across Massachusetts are preparing for a stretch of bitter cold and snow by stocking up on supplies and making sure critical equipment is working.

Stores are keeping shovels and ice melt on hand as residents brace for what could be the coldest weather of the year, and potentially the snowiest in several years.

Snowblower repairs before storm

"It's been a long time coming, that's what I've been waiting for," said Elysee Jean, a mobile repairman whose phone has been ringing nonstop over the past 24 hours as customers rush to get ready.

"Two hundred calls, 101 texts. it's been crazy. I got another truck, one guy working in Hyde Park right now," he explained, adding he'll likely have a third truck making home visits through Saturday.

Most of the calls are for snowblower repairs, as machines that have been sitting idle are now being put back into service ahead of the stormy weather.

"They've been sitting for so long the gas gums up the carburetor," Mr. Jean explained.

Within minutes, he had one Belmont resident's snowblower running again, ensuring the homeowner would be ready to clear the driveway when snow arrives.

Others are focusing on staying warm indoors with plumbing and HVAC companies seeing an increase in service calls.

"The most common call that we get this time of year is the heat not working," said Steve Akian, CEO of Watertown-based Akian Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric.

Akian and his crew were installing a new heating system at Newtonville home Thursday, just in time for the extreme cold.

"System went out again last night so we are here today to do a replacement, so they have something they can rely on with this zero-degree weather coming," the technician said.

What temperature to set your thermostat?

The company is also urging homeowners to keep their heat steady over the next several days.

"Keep it at 70 or above, if you are leaving the house, 65 minimum, because if you put that temperature down too low it's going to have a hard time ramping up with those exterior conditions," Akian explained.

He also says homeowners should test their backup generators, open cabinet doors so warm air can reach plumbing and replace furnace filters. Steps that could save a headache when temperatures dip.