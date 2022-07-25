Man dies after being pulled from the water at Winchester beach

Man pulled out of the water at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER - A man pulled out of a lake in Winchester Sunday afternoon has died, police said Monday.

Officers and firefighters were called to Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

Jose Garcia, 56, of Chelsea, was at the lake with his family when police say he ended up "in distress in the water, approximately 35 feet off the shore, past the designated swimming area." A witness yelled for help and called 911.

About an hour later, divers found Garcia and pulled him out of the water. He was rushed to Winchester Hospital where he died.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

On July 5, a man died in the same area after he fell off an inflatable float in an unsupervised part of the water.