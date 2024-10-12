Medfield native is not only a Revs analyst, he's a competitive power soccer player

New England Revolution analyst gets call to train with U.S. Power Soccer National Team

New England Revolution analyst gets call to train with U.S. Power Soccer National Team

New England Revolution analyst gets call to train with U.S. Power Soccer National Team

By Samantha Chaney

MEDFIELD - William Johnson is an analyst for the New England Revolution who has reached his dream of playing soccer in his wheelchair, making him BZ's MVP.

For as long as he can remember, Johnson has been in love with soccer.

William Johnson is an analyst for the New England Revolution and a competitive power soccer player. He's WBZ's MVP of the week. CBS Boston

"I have two older siblings who played sports all through high school, all through middle school, but because of my chair, I was never able to join them."

So Johnson watched from the sidelines until he learned about power soccer - developed specifically for power wheelchair users.

"It's a regular sport. It's a bunch of athletes who haven't had the same opportunity growing up to play what we call 'normal sports.'"

For 12 years, Johnson has played club ball competitively in Boston. He also works as an analyst for the New England Revs.

"I currently practice once a week on Saturdays. I drive up to New Hampshire and practice for three hours, come back, and I'm exhausted."

For 12 years, Johnson has played power soccer competitively in Boston. CBS Boston



He says even when he's done playing and practicing, the sport never actually leaves his mind. But the hard work is worth it - last month, Johnson got a call to train with the U.S. Power Soccer National Team in Arizona. Now, he has a shot at making the National Team, which will play in Uruguay in 2025.

"It's been a dream of mine for a very long time. To have a chance to play with some of these players who are the best in the world at the sport. It's an absolute honor," Johnson said. "I just hope I can prove them right, that I deserved a call-up, and if not, then I'll work hard to give them a reason to call me again."