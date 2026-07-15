"One more rough day": Sensitive groups urged to limit exposure to wildfire smoke in Massachusetts

The sky over Boston has become a yellow haze that has turned the air into a smoke scented frustration as people try to enjoy the summer weather. The haze is the result of roughly 800 wildfires in Canada that have pushed smoke into New England and created an alien feel.

"I thought I was on Mars, except I could breathe and I wasn't too cold," said Mike Cloud who came to the city for Sail Boston. "Someone this morning was pointing out the sun looked orange."

"It almost felt like you were at a campsite with an active fire going," said West Roxbury resident James Venezia.

WBZ meteorologists say the haze began to descend on Wednesday, which resulted in an air quality alert statewide through Thursday night.

"Honestly, I felt like I was getting a little issue with my heart and with my breathing. As I inhaled, I don't know if it was my mind playing tricks on me, or if it was truly the environment just bothering me," said Keneshia Venezia.

Wildfire smoke health concerns

James and Keneshia came to the city with their two little ones to see Sail Boston. The thick air left her concerned.

"I was just thinking is it even safe for us to be out here? He's two, he's four. Can their little lungs handle this?" said Keneshia.

"Any kids that have asthma, similar symptoms to that, should probably limit their exposure and their exertion just today and tomorrow," National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Frank Nocera said on Wednesday.

He says ozone and smoke particulates are to blame for some of the breathing issues.

"Unfortunately, people who have any sensitivities to smoke or any pollutants are suffering today, and unfortunately it looks like we have one more rough day coming up tomorrow," said Nocera.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is monitoring air quality from one of their 26 stations around the state. They took WBZ inside their one in Kenmore Square.

"In here we have air monitoring analyzers. Each analyzes for a different air pollutant," said Massachusetts DEP Deputy Division Director Sean Dunn.

Air quality alert through Thursday

When those thresholds get too high, they issue an air quality alert. They have extended the alert through Thursday.

"Currently we are in the orange part of that air quality index. That is unhealthy for sensitive groups which include young people or senior citizens," said Dunn. "We recommend limited activity outdoors and staying inside when possible."

"I'm fine. I can deal with it. I smoked 22 years, two packs a day, but I quit in 1990. I knew when to quit," said Dennis Quick, a tourist from Pennsylvania who was also taking in Sail Boston.

Quick spent years on a research vessel for Columbia University. They were tasked with gathering 40,000 samples from the ocean floor. During his travels at sea, he saw some interesting skies, but never a yellow haze like the one over Boston.

"Out there in the sky, I saw a green flash when the sun went down on the horizon," said Quick.

He will be sure to watch the sunset Wednesday evening as well. Whatever color that may be.