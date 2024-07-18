Watch CBS News
Why does eating make you sleepy? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).  

Viewer Ellen writes, "Friends have told me they fall asleep after eating. Is eating really something that induces the need to sleep?"

Feeling drowsy after eating is incredibly common and occurs most often in the afternoon. Many people think it's because blood is being shunted from the brain to the gut to aid digestion, but this isn't true.

According to the Sleep Foundation, several processes may contribute. Your circadian rhythm can lead to an afternoon dip in alertness. If you're sleep-deprived, you're more likely to feel sleepy after eating. Your brain activity can immediately slow after a meal. Eating can cause a drop in the hormones that keep you alert and cause a rise in those that promote sleepiness. And high-fat and high-carbohydrate foods are more likely to make you feel drowsy.

So make sure you're getting plenty of sleep at night, watch the type of foods you eat, don't eat too much, and get some physical exercise after lunch, like going for a walk.

