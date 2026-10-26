Stranded rock climber rescued from New Hampshire mountain

Nine specialty rescuers responded to a New Hampshire mountain on Sunday when a man who was rock climbing alone was unable to move any further and called for help.

It happened around 8 a.m. on the Whitehorse Ledge, which is located in the White Mountains town of North Conway.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said a 30-year-old man from Portland, Maine, was climbing alone when he unroped on the climbing route called Sliding Board.

The man was about 500 feet from the ground when he was no longer comfortable going up or down. He got to a place on the rock where he felt safe and called for help.

A rock climber is rescued by a specialty mountain team in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game

Nine climbers from Mountain Rescue Service ascended to the man's location to help secure him and attach ropes back to the base of the cliff.

After about two hours, the climber and all of the rescuers were able to descend back to the ground safely.

New Hampshire's Mountain Rescue Service is described as "a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization" that can make technical rescues across the state.

Fish and Game encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to purchase a Hike Safe card.

Response by New Hampshire Fish and Game to Sunday's rescue was paid for with money from New Hampshire Hike Safe Card sales.

The voluntary Hike Safe Cards cost $25 per person or $35 per family, covering one calendar year.

Hikers who purchase the card will not be charged to repay rescue costs if they need assistance, unless they were acting negligently.

Those who require rescue but don't have a Hike Safe Card can be charged potentially thousands of dollars if the rescue is deemed preventable.