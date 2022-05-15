White Mountain National Forest brush fire fully contained; separate fire spreads in Crawford Notch

SHELBURNE, N.H. – A massive brush fire in White Mountain National Forest that started Monday is now fully contained, though crews are now battling an even bigger fire in a different location.

The U.S. Forest Service said on Saturday that the Centennial Fire is now 100% under control, though the Appalachian Trail remains closed in the area until further notice. At its peak, the brush fire spread to about 48 acres of land.

A person of interest was interviewed and it appears the flames started when a warming or cooking fire accidentally escaped.

The Forest Service said some rehabilitation and hazard mitigation work along the Appalachian Trail Corridor still needs to be completed.

On Saturday a new fire began to spread, this time in Crawford Notch. The Bemis Fire grew to about 250 acres.

Storms brought rain, which helped slow the fire progression.

The Arethusa and Ripley Falls trails are closed on Sunday in Crawford Notch State Park due to the fire.