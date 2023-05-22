Watch CBS News
Wheelchair tennis camp for children wraps up in Haverhill

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAVERHILL - A special kind of tennis camp for children who use wheelchairs wrapped up in Haverhill on Sunday.

The United States Tennis Association's (USTA) "All-Comers Camp" promotes instruction, coaching and awareness for wheelchair tennis. The camp started Friday and ran through Sunday at Cedardale Health and Fitness.

The kids get a chance to get tips from national level coaches and world-ranked players.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 11:52 PM

