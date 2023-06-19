What's closed on Juneteenth holiday?

BOSTON – This is the third year Juneteenth is being observed as a federal holiday and that will impact some businesses.

Non-essential federal offices will be closed Monday.

Banks, post offices and most schools are also closed.

Wall Street will be closed and many private sector employees have the day off.

The holiday, observed on June 19, is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, and has been celebrated by communities across the country for more than a century.

But Juneteenth didn't become federally-recognized until 2021, when President Joe Biden signed legislation adding it to the government holiday calendar after both its name and significance rose to the forefront of national conversations the previous year with the resurgence and momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The U.S. federal government now recognizes 12 holidays, including Juneteenth, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.