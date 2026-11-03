What do you need for the 2026 midterm elections in Massachusetts? Find what to bring with you when you vote.

The 2026 midterm elections are upon us. Here's what you need to bring to the polls to vote in Massachusetts Tuesday.

They will be open across the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters can find their specific polling location with their address.

What do you need to bring with you to vote in the 2026 midterms in Massachusetts?

You may need to show identification at your polling place if it's your first time voting in Massachusetts, you're on the inactive voter list, or if the poll worker has a practical and legal reason to ask for ID.

The ID needs to show your name and the address where you are registered to vote.

The valid ID can be a driver's license, a state ID card, a recent utility bill, a rent receipt or lease, a copy of a voter registration affidavit, a letter from a school dormitory or housing office, or any other printed identification that contains your name and address.

What happens if you forget your ID on Election Day?

If you're asked for ID because you're voting for the first time but don't have it, you can cast a provisional ballot. You must return to the polling place with your ID before it closes for your ballot to be counted.

If you're asked to show ID for another reason but don't have it, you can cast a challenged ballot. The ballot will be cast as normal but will include your name, address and the reason for the challenge. It will only be examined if there is a recount, court order or audit.

You cannot register to vote on Election Day in Massachusetts. Residents were required to register to vote by Oct. 24 to vote in this year's election.

This may change if ballot Question 4 passes. Massachusetts would then join 17 other states that allow same-day registration.