Cleanup underway in Westford after water main break floods homes, collapses road

An old water main broke along Grove Street in Westford, Massachusetts causing the road to collapse, parts of homes to be flooded, and neighbors stuck with no way to drive out of the neighborhood.

"The pressure from the water main with thousands of gallons of water rushing beneath the pavement eroded the subbase to the road and caused the road to collapse. All of the material ended up at the bottom of the hill," said Westford Public Works Director Kyle Fox. "Crews right now are working to remove the damaged pavement from the roadway."

Road closed, residents without water

Jeff Harlow and Annette Amaral live next to the main break. They are without water and can't get their vehicle out because of the road damage. They walked down the street to a nearby market to get clean water.

"I knew something was wrong when I went in the shower and there was no water pressure," said Harlow. "Unfortunately, my neighbors down both sides on the end got flooded out."

A water main broke, causing part of Grove St. in Westford, Massachusetts to collapse. CBS Boston

"At least we can bird bath in the sink," said Amaral. "We can use the water from the pool for the toilet and have leftovers. Do the best we can."

As of mid-day Monday, the public works department was unsure when the road may open.

"We don't. At this point, we are still in the assessment period," said Fox.

Homeowners in the area say their neighborhood was under construction two years ago for infrastructure improvements to the water lines.

"The Oak Hill project did not go up Grove Street," said Fox, explaining the situation. "This is probably 1940's infrastructure."

While an official cause for the break has yet to be determined, Fox believes the freeze thaw cycle may have impacted the old pipes. He says National Grid is working to keep electricity on for the homes in the area, but some remain without water.

"It's a big hole to be close to my house," said Ken Clough who has lived in the neighborhood for 60 years. "I hope they can clean it up soon. This is a main road here that has been closed off."