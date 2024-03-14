Westboro school bus driver charged with drunk driving with students on board

WESTBORO – A Westboro school bus driver was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly driving drunk with students on board.

In an email to families, Westboro Superintendent of Schools Amber Bock said the driver of bus 8 was arrested at the Park Village apartment complex on East Main Street.

Westboro police identified her as 51-year-old Jane Welch of Marlboro. She is charged with second offense operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and child endangerment while operating under the influence.

Welch has since been fired, NRT Bus said.

Westboro police said the bus company called for a well-being check on the driver around 7:15 a.m. About 25 minutes later, Welch was arrested.

About 15 students from Mill Pond School were on the bus at the time.

"We want to reassure the community that swift and decisive action was taken to address the situation and prevent any further potential harm," police said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who reported their concerns and collaborated with us throughout this process. Your vigilance and willingness to speak up contribute significantly to the safety of our community's children."

No one was hurt. Bock said she is "saddened and frustrated" by the incident.

"Providing for our students' safety is the most important responsibility we have and we are shocked and dismayed about this," Bock said.

Welch is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Westboro District Court.