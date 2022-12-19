Westboro company's mattress donation helping charity change lives

WESTBORO – The holiday season is always difficult for charities helping people in need. But Mark's Moving and Storage in Westboro stepped up with a generous gift that will help hundreds sleep better at night.

"We realized there were a lot of people who needed mattresses. There are actually people that are sleeping on the floor, and no one deserves to sleep on the floor," business owner Mark Silverman said.

Silverman started the company 45 years ago.

During a recent event, he is delivered 140 brand new mattresses to Household Goods in Acton.

"Mattresses are the number one requested items we have so many people single moms looking for a place to sleep on," executive director Sharon Martens said.

Household Goods is a charity that helps to furnish homes for people in need.

"We furnish 2,500 homes a year and most people need beds and for us to get 4,000 beds a year is really difficult so his donation goes a long way," Martens said.

For the past five years, Silverman and his team have been dropping hundreds of new mattresses off to help.

"There are a lot of people who need help they aren't out there yelling help but they are out there. Now that we determined they are out there we are on a mission to help them," Silverman said.

It means so much that volunteers come to cheer him on. But for Silverman, it's a team effort.

"What I like about Household Goods is they are passionate about what they do," Silverman said.

It's a great partnership built on community and fueled by lots of generous people.

Silverman has donated $100,000 worth of mattresses in recent years.

To help, go to Household Goods website where you can help fund a bed.