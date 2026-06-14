After deadly shooting, Cape Cod restaurant and community "trying to make sense of what happened"

A man suspected of shooting and killing someone inside a West Dennis, Massachusetts restaurant over the weekend is expected to face a judge Monday.

Few details have been released about the shooting that happened early Saturday morning at the Moonfish Restaurant & Tavern on Main Street. The Cape & Islands district attorney's office confirmed that someone died in a shooting at the restaurant and that a suspect was in custody. Authorities did not identify the victim or the suspect, who will be arraigned in Orleans District Court.

"The matter remains on ongoing investigation we have no further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said.

The restaurant said on Facebook that it was closed Saturday because of the "unexpected incident." Owner Velma Mitchell posted Sunday that she was "saddened beyond words by the tragedy that occurred" and extended her condolences to the victim's family.

"I also keep everyone who has been affected by this tragedy in my prayers, including our staff, customers, and community members who are hurting and trying to make sense of what happened," she wrote.

Mitchell told The Boston Globe that she did not know the victim or the shooter. She said the shooting happened in the dining room just after midnight, when about 30 people were inside the restaurant.

"Terrifying," she told the newspaper. "I don't know who did it."

The seafood restaurant and cocktail lounge opened in 2023, according to its website. West Dennis is about 78 miles from Boston on Cape Cod.