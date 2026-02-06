11 children taken to hospital from Massachusetts day care with skin irritation, soap dispensers investigated

A Wellesley, Massachusetts day care was shut down after a dozen children came in contact with an irritant that left the skin on their hands red.

Reaction similar to sunburn

The Wellesley Fire Department said the reaction was similar to a sunburn. HAZMAT teams are investigating the liquid in the soap dispensers to see if that is the culprit.

"We haven't exactly pinpointed what the irritant is, but we think it may have something to do with the soap dispenser possibly. It's not airborne or anything like that," said Wellesley Fire Chief Steve Mortarelli.

Wellesley police believe it may be some type of dishwasher detergent that got mixed in. They say the reactions range in intensity from child to child, which leads them to believe there could be varying concentrations of the irritant in the dispensers.

Fire crews originally came to the Bright Horizons day care on William Street to treat just one child.

"On response we were evaluating, when several other children came up with a very similar issue," said Chief Mortarelli. "Eleven of the children have been transported to area hospitals, and all minor superficial rashes."

Day care shut down for investigation

The whole building is currently shut down for an investigation, but typically there are roughly 40 kids at the day care. Parents were seen getting into ambulances as their children were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

"Anytime there is children involved we are always going to have a response like this," said Chief Mortarelli.

The children impacted range from one to five-years-old. There was a mix of reactions to seeing the first responders.

"You know how kids are. Some think the fire trucks are cool, some were uncomfortable and scared, and some were playing it cool," said Chief Mortarelli.

WBZ-TV reached out to Bright Horizons for comment, but so far, we have yet to get a response.