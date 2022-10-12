Watch CBS News
Local News

Large 'Welcome to Maine' sign taken from highway

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Seniors in Maine treated to motorcycle rides
Seniors in Maine treated to motorcycle rides 00:33

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. 

It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.

The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.