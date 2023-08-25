Weight loss clinic in Needham redefines addressing patients' weight concerns

NEEDHAM - Knownwell, a weight loss clinic in Needham is redefining what it means to address patients' weight concerns. Harvard Business School alum Brooke Boyarsky Pratt opened the clinic after struggling with obesity as a child.

"One of my first experiences with a physician was a pediatrician talking to my mom and telling her your daughter should go to fat camp, said it that way right in front of me," said CEO and Founder Boyarsky Pratt.

"I felt that every concern I brought to the doctor was diminished and replaced with the number on the scale. If you ask men and women what's the most stigmatizing experience they've ever had regarding their weight? It's not their nosey mother in-law or kids on the playground. For women going to the doctor is number one. And for men, it's number two." Boyarsky Pratt decided to change that for her community.

Boyarsky Pratt designed the clinic to make people as comfortable as possible, from the weight inclusive chairs that can accommodate a larger body size, to the exam tables that can weigh patients who do not want to hop on the scale. The comprehensive clinic was created to address patients' concerns with empathy and compassion.

"They might want to lose weight, they might want to just improve their pre-diabetes or other metabolic health conditions," said Chief Medical Officer at Knownwell, Dr. Angela Fitch.

Sarah Abdelaziz had struggled with her weight most of her life, and has lost 100 pounds. She says Knownwell was a welcome change.

"Here it's a safe and happy place to come and, you know, basically, you know be educated about what your options are and what your overall health looks like," said Abdelaziz.

