Wegmans recalls some cheese products due to potential listeria contamination

What to know about food safety in your home amid increase in foodborne illnesses

Wegmans is recalling its brand of medium camembert cheese and products that contain it due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness.

In an alert Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the affected items, which were sold between July 1 and Aug. 12, include:

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, 8.8 OZ — UPC: 77890-53515 with best by dates of 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25.

— UPC: 77890-53515 with best by dates of 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25. Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight, 1 LB — UPC: 2-77100-00000-0.

Recalled Wegmans cheese product. Courtesy of the USDA

Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 OZ — UPC: 2-77297-00000-0.

Recalled Wegmans cheese product. Courtesy of the USDA

Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, 13 OZ — UPC: 2-77645-00000-3.

Recalled Wegmans cheese product. Courtesy of the USDA

The affected products were sold at Wegmans in the following locations:

Connecticut

Delaware

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

So far, no illnesses have been reported to Wegmans or its supplier, but officials say customers should not consume the products and can return them for a full refund.

Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.

In healthy individuals, short-term symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. But for young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, the infection can be serious and sometimes fatal. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.