Wegmans recalls some cheese products due to potential listeria contamination
Wegmans is recalling its brand of medium camembert cheese and products that contain it due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness.
In an alert Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the affected items, which were sold between July 1 and Aug. 12, include:
- Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, 8.8 OZ — UPC: 77890-53515 with best by dates of 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25.
- Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight, 1 LB — UPC: 2-77100-00000-0.
- Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 OZ — UPC: 2-77297-00000-0.
- Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, 13 OZ — UPC: 2-77645-00000-3.
The affected products were sold at Wegmans in the following locations:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- Washington, D.C.
So far, no illnesses have been reported to Wegmans or its supplier, but officials say customers should not consume the products and can return them for a full refund.
Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.
In healthy individuals, short-term symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. But for young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, the infection can be serious and sometimes fatal. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.