Wegmans recalls pepperoni because product may contain metal pieces

Wegmans could be opening in the Pittsburgh area, according to a report Wegmans could be opening in the Pittsburgh area, according to a report 01:42

Wegmans is recalling pepperoni sold at more than 100 stores across eight states because the product may contain pieces of metal.

The recall involves Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni sold at groceries in more than 100 stores in the District of Columbia as well as in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The potentially tainted pepperoni was packaged with the UPC code: 2-07939-00000-6 and best-by dates of August 28, 2024, and August 29, 2024, the regional grocery chain stated in a May 31 recall notice.

People who bought the recalled pepperoni can return it to the customer service desk for a refund, Wegmans said.

Customers seeking additional information can call Wegmans at (855) 934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Stray pieces of unintended matter can wind up in processed meat and other food products due to factors including machine parts breaking off or plant workers' latex gloves falling into the meat and other mixes.

Bits of metal, hard plastic, rocks, rubber, glass and wood — what agriculture regulators call "foreign materials" — tend to be discovered after a consumer bites into a product. For example, a consumer's report of a dental injury after eating chicken pilaf led to the February recall of frozen, ready-to-eat poultry product sold by Trader Joe's.