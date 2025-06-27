Weekend To Do List: greasy pole competition at St. Peter's Fiesta in Gloucester, Pride celebration

As June comes to an end in Massachusetts, there's a Pride Month celebration in Walpole and KidsFest happening in Quincy, plus the return of the greasy pole competition at St. Peter's Fiesta in Gloucester.

2nd annual Pride Celebration in Walpole

Wrap up Pride Month at the second annual Pride Celebration on Walpole Town Common on Saturday. Enjoy live music and performances, children's activities and delicious local food vendors. The free event takes place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to register online first!

When: Saturday, June 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Walpole Town Common, 1006-1008 Main St., Walpole

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information

Click here to register

Quincy KidsFest

It's family-friendly fun at the Quincy KidsFest on Saturday. With science stations, games, LEGO robotics, a photobooth, puppet show and more, there's something for every curious kid. Live music, food and drinks complete the day. Don't miss it from noon to 8 p.m. at the Hancock-Adams Common!

When: Saturday, June 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Hancock-Adams Common, 1305 Hancock St., Quincy

Cost: Free admission, items available for purchase

Click here for more information and to register for workshops

St. Peter's Fiesta in Gloucester

It's St. Peter's Fiesta in Gloucester all weekend! The multiday festival includes a prayer group, carnival, free entertainment and sporting events, including the legendary St. Peter's Fiesta Greasy Pole event. The fun honors fisherman St. Peter ahead of his feast day on June 29.

When: Through Sunday, June 29, event times vary

Where: Downtown Gloucester

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information