Weekend To Do List: St. Patrick's Day dog party and Holi celebrations in Massachusetts

By Jordyn Jagolinzer

/ CBS Boston

It's a weekend of celebrations, with St. Patrick's Day and Holi festivities taking place in Massachusetts, as well as a sip and stroll celebrating spring.

St. Patrick's Day party in Everett

Get in on the St. Patrick's Day fun with your furry friend with a special celebration in Everett. It's the annual St. Patrick's Day party at Park-9 Dog Bar. The daylong event is complete with live Irish music, food, green beer and lots of goodies for your pup. Celebrate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.!

When: Saturday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Park-9 Dog Bar, 48 Waters Ave. #1, Everett
Cost: Items available for purchase

Spring Sip & Stroll in Kingston

It's a spring sip and stroll in Kingston! Shop from over 100 unique local vendors while enjoying festive cocktails and tasty bites. The kids can get in on face painting too. Don't miss it Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kingston Collection.

When: Saturday, March 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston
Cost: Items available for purchase

Holi Festival of Colors

Celebrate Holi in Newton with the Festival of Colors at Newton City Hall on Saturday! From noon to 1 p.m., it's an afternoon of fun and culture. Throw colors in the air, get in on festive dance and usher in spring with the traditional Indian festival.

When: Saturday March 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Newton City Hall, 1000 Commonwealth Ave., Newton Centre
Cost: Free

