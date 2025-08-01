Weekend To Do List: Outdoor events on a beautiful summer weekend in Massachusetts
It's looking like a beautiful summer weekend in Massachusetts and there's some outdoor events perfect for the whole family taking place!
Plymouth Arts & Crafts On the Green
Grab the kids and head to Plymouth's fifth annual Arts and Crafts On the Green event! On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy music, unique art, pottery, jewelry and handcrafted items all made by talented local artisans. Don't miss the family-friendly fun at the Town Hall Green!
When: Saturday, August 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event happens on the first and third Saturday of each month in Plymouth
Where: Town Hall Green, 26 Court St., Plymouth
Cost: Items available for purchase
Click here for more information
Norfolk Family Fun Day
Speaking of family fun, it's Family Fun Day in Norfolk! Head to Right Stride Equine Therapy for a day of community for all ages. Enjoy pony rides, raffles, games and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
When: Sunday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Right Stride Equine Therapy, 39 Miller St., Norfolk
Cost: Items available for purchase
Click here for more information
Braintree Farmers Market
It's the Braintree Farmers Market on Saturday. Shop locally grown produce, meats and seafood, delicious baked goods, flowers, spa products and more. If you miss it this weekend, the market runs Saturdays through mid-October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When: Saturday, August 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 11
Where: Braintree Town Hall, 1 John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive, Braintree
Cost: Items available for purchase