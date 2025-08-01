Weekend To Do List: Outdoor events on a beautiful summer weekend in Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Outdoor markets and a family fun day in Massachusetts

It's looking like a beautiful summer weekend in Massachusetts and there's some outdoor events perfect for the whole family taking place!

Plymouth Arts & Crafts On the Green

Grab the kids and head to Plymouth's fifth annual Arts and Crafts On the Green event! On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy music, unique art, pottery, jewelry and handcrafted items all made by talented local artisans. Don't miss the family-friendly fun at the Town Hall Green!

When: Saturday, August 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event happens on the first and third Saturday of each month in Plymouth

Where: Town Hall Green, 26 Court St., Plymouth

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Norfolk Family Fun Day

Speaking of family fun, it's Family Fun Day in Norfolk! Head to Right Stride Equine Therapy for a day of community for all ages. Enjoy pony rides, raffles, games and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

When: Sunday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Right Stride Equine Therapy, 39 Miller St., Norfolk

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Braintree Farmers Market

It's the Braintree Farmers Market on Saturday. Shop locally grown produce, meats and seafood, delicious baked goods, flowers, spa products and more. If you miss it this weekend, the market runs Saturdays through mid-October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When: Saturday, August 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 11

Where: Braintree Town Hall, 1 John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive, Braintree

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information