Weekend To Do List: Greek festival, carnaval and makers market in Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Greek festival, makers market and a carnaval in Massachusetts

Kick off the start of June with two festivals and a makers market in Massachusetts!

Makers Market in Norwood

Shop dozens of vendors with handmade goods and vintage finds at a Makers Market on Sunday. Head to Castle Island Brewing Company in Norwood to shop, sip and snack with local pizza, sandwiches, drinks and more. Catch the fun from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

When: Sunday, June 1, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Castle Island Brewing Company, 31 Astor Ave., Norwood

Cost: Items available for purchase

2025 Carnaval in Somerville

Carnaval returns to Somerville Sunday to kick off the 2025 Somerstreets season. Put on your dancing shoes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, unique cuisine, vendors and a special parade. The rain date is June 8.

When: Sunday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: East Somerville Business District - Broadway from McGrath Highway to Pennsylvania Avenue, Somerville

Cost: Items available for purchase

Woburn Greek Festival

The Woburn Greek Festival is going on this weekend. Enjoy lively Greek music, cultural eats, shopping, dance performances and more at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The festival takes place from Friday through Sunday.

When: Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Christian Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn

Cost: Items available for purchase

