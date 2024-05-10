Weekend To Do List: Mother's Day, farm fest, food truck festival

BOSTON - Mother's Day is this weekend there's lots of events to celebrate and enjoy with mom!

Soluna Mother's Day Flower Pop-Up

It's a flower-filled afternoon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Cambridge on Sunday. Join Soluna Garden Farm and learn about flower growing while getting a handmade local bouquet for mom. The flower pop-up takes place at the Spice Lab, next to Curio Spice Co. on Mass Ave.

When: Sunday, May 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Spice Lab, next to Curio Spice Co., 2267 Mass Ave., Cambridge

Cost: Free event, $56 for a bouquet

Click here for more information

Click here to pre-order a bouquet

Farm Fest at the Natick Community Organic Farm

It's the Natick Community Organic Farm's Farm Fest on Saturday. Enjoy farm demonstrations, children's activities, live music, food trucks and more. The educational event is perfect for the whole family and happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When: Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Natick Community Organic Farm, 117 Eliot St., Natick

Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids under 10

Click here for more information

Webster Food Truck Festival

Head to Webster for a food truck festival on Saturday. With special performances, local food truck favorites, crafts, vendors and plenty of activities for the kids, it's a day of fun that's sure to be tasty too. Don't miss it from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

When: Saturday, May 11 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Beach Drive, Webster

Cost: Free admission and parking, items for sale at food trucks

Click here for more information