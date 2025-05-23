Weekend To Do List: Observing Memorial Day, food festivals in Massachusetts

It's the unofficial start of summer and in addition to some festivals celebrating the season, Massachusetts communities will be honoring veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country with Memorial Day observances.

Wareham Oyster Fest

The all-new waterfront Oyster Fest in Wareham will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, food, delicious drinks and of course, a wide array of tasty local oysters. The family-friendly fun lasts from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Besse Park.

When: Saturday, May 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Besse Park, 83 Main St., Wareham

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Margarita Fiesta in Boston

Head to Time Out Market in Fenway for a margarita competition! The free fiesta for those over 21 features Fenway's finest restaurants battling it out to see who has the best drink. Sample, enjoy the fun and vote for your favorite. The event takes place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

When: Sunday, May 25

Where: Time Out Market, 401 Park Dr., Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Quincy Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day in Quincy features their annual parade and ceremony Monday, honoring the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country. The procession will begin on Quincy Avenue at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed to Hancock Street, concluding at Mount Wollaston Cemetery with a special ceremony. Be sure to check your local city or town for their Memorial Day observances as well.

When: Monday, May 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Parade starts on Quincy Ave., Quincy

Cost: Free

Click here for more information