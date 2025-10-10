Weekend To Do List: Halloween events and the last weekend of the Topsfield Fair

It'll finally feel like fall this weekend, so it's time to get into the spooky spirit with some Halloween events in Massachusetts or enjoy the last weekend of the Topsfield Fair!

Phantoms by Firelight in Sturbridge

It's the grand finale season of Phantoms by Firelight at Old Sturbridge Village. This weekend, the 250-acre village transforms into a magical world of firelight, acrobatics and thrills for all ages. With performances, displays of haunted history and tasty treats, you can catch the event weekend nights through Oct. 26.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 10 through Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Old Sturbridge Village, 29 Stallion Hill Rd., Sturbridge

Cost: $36 for adults, $18 for children online. On Friday and Sunday, the door prices are $40 for adults and $20 for children. On Saturday, the door prices are $45 for adults and $20 for children. Children three and under are free.

Click here for more information and to get tickets

Doggie Costume Contest and Parade in Attleboro

Grab and pull out those Halloween costumes, it's a doggie costume contest and parade at the Attleboro Farmers Market on Saturday! There are best in show prizes and trick or treat bags for dogs and kids. Don't miss it from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.!

When: Saturday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Attleboro Farmers Market, 947 Park St., Attleboro (field behind the overflow parking lot between Attleboro Spring & Life Care Center)

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Topsfield Fair

It's the final weekend of the Topsfield Fair! Enjoy America's oldest continuously-run county fair through Monday. With daily arena events, animal exhibits, live music and delicious concessions, the whole family can get in on the fun.

When: Through Monday, Oct. 13, hours vary

Where: Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston St., Topsfield

Cost: $23 for adults; children under eight are free with an adult admission ticket. Ride tickets must be bought separately.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets