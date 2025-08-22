Weekend To Do List: Azorean festival, kids fun fest, biking in Boston

This weekend is full of festivals across Massachusetts, including one dedicated to Azorean culture, a fun fest for children and an event all about Boston's biking community.

Great Feast of the Holy Ghost in Fall River

This weekend is one of the world's largest Azorean festivals right here in Fall River. The annual Great Feast of the Holy Ghost takes place at Kennedy Park through Sunday. With traditional food, activities, entertainment and a whole lot of Azorean culture, it's a weekend festival the whole family can enjoy.

When: Now through Sunday, Aug. 24

Where: Kennedy Park, 143-199 Bradford St., Fall River

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information and a list of events

Kids Fun Fest in Norwood

It's the ninth annual Kids Fun Fest in Norwood. Field Martial Arts Academy hosts the big day on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. With giveaways, food, obstacle courses and bounce houses, it's sure to put a smile on your little one's face!

When: Sunday, Aug. 24, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Field Martial Arts Academy, 170 Kerry Place, Norwood

Cost: Free admission, items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Pedal Power Event at Boston's Museum of Science

On Saturday, the Museum of Science is hosting its annual Pedal Power Event. The day-long celebration is all about Boston's biking community. With a resource fair, special guests and unique climate initiatives, learn about improving your health with biking while having a fun day at the museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Saturday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information