Weekend To Do List: Portuguese, Middle Eastern food festivals and 100 year park celebration

June is National Portuguese Heritage Month and there will be a special festival in Boston this weekend, along with a Middle Eastern festival and a celebration for Bird Park in Walpole.

Boston Portuguese Festival

Head to Boston's City Hall Plaza for the 20th anniversary festival from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Highlighting Portuguese gastronomy with local restaurants and food tents, eventgoers can also enjoy a wine and beer garden, live entertainment with an array of performers and the chance to win some pretty cool prizes.

When: Sunday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to p.m.

Where: Boston City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston

Cost: Free with items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Worcester Middle Eastern Festival

In Worcester, it's a three-day Middle Eastern festival at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, the largest of its kind in the city. The festival will feature a delicious menu, dancing and traditional music and activities the whole family can get in on. Tickets cost two dollars and kids under 6 years old are free!

When: Friday, June 6 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna St., Worcester

Cost: $2 for adults, children 6 years old and younger are free

Click here for more information

Francis William Bird Park 100th Anniversary in Walpole

It's the 100th anniversary of Bird Park in Walpole this weekend. Celebrate on Saturday with live music, food trucks, lawn games and more. Families can enjoy the community park's new playground and accessibility improvements all summer long too. Catch the fun from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Make sure to register online first for information in the event of inclement weather!

When: Saturday, June 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Francis William Bird Park, Polley Lane, Walpole

Cost: Free with items available for purchase

Click here for more information and to register