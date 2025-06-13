Weekend To Do List: Activities for Father's Day weekend in the Boston area

Weekend To Do List: Father's Day events in and around Boston

Weekend To Do List: Father's Day events in and around Boston

Weekend To Do List: Father's Day events in and around Boston

Father's Day is Sunday, and in the Boston area there are plenty of ways to celebrate the dad in your life. Here are a few ideas.

National Outlet Shopping Day

National Outlet Shopping Day is also this weekend. Celebrate while getting the perfect gift for dad with special events at the Wrentham and Merrimack Premium Outlet locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Take advantage of special deals and offerings for dad this Father's Day at the shopping centers with offers up to 25% off at select stores. There will be pop-up bars, live music, games and giveaways. Don't miss the four-day shopping extravaganza through Sunday.

When: Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, 15

Where: Wrentham Premium Village Outlets and Merrimack Premium Outlets

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Marine Quest Festival

Grab the kids for a Marine Quest Festival in Salem. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., learn about conserving our oceans with special exhibits, touch tanks with real animals, fun games and even sample local sustainable seafood.

The event takes place at the Cat Cove Marine Laboratory.

When: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 92 Fort Ave., Salem

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Summer pop-up at Hood Park

Head to Hood Park in Charlestown for a summer outdoor pop-up. Starting this weekend through august enjoy live music, mini golf, local food vendors, craft drinks and giveaways. The fun put on by Charlestown Brewing Co. will also benefit the Hold a Heart Foundation for heart health advocacy and care.

When: Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15

Where: The Yard Charlestown at Hood Park

Cost: Free

Click here for more information