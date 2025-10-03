Weekend To Do List: Getting in the fall spirit with Halloween-themed events
It's officially October, so get in the fall spirit with a pumpkin show and psychic faire in Massachusetts, plus an Irish cultural festival.
Halloween On the Hill in Beverly
Halloween On the Hill returns to Beverly for an enchanting outdoor experience the whole family will love. With more than 1,500 glowing jack o'lanterns, Halloween displays and seasonal treats, the event kicks off Friday night through Oct. 30. Tickets must be purchased in advance and start at $7 for kids.
When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Oct. 3-Oct.30
Where: Long Hill, 576 Essex St., Beverly
Cost: Wednesday and Thursday - Non-members $25, Members $20; Friday-Sunday - Non-members $30, Members $25; Non-member children $12, Member children $7. Children under 2 free
Click here for more information and to get tickets
Halloween Psychic Faire in Dracut
It's a Halloween Psychic Faire in Dracut! With an array of local vendors, psychic readings, aura and chakra photos and more, visitors can also get in on special giveaways. Don't miss it from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 91 Mill St.!
When: Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Moonlight & Mindfulness, 91 Mill St., Dracut
Cost: Items available for purchase
Click here for more information
Worcester Irish Cultural Festival
The Worcester Irish Cultural Festival takes place at Polar Park on Saturday. Enjoy traditional festivities, including Irish sports, music and performances. Tickets start at $5 and the gates open at 11:30 a.m.
When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Polar Park, 100 Madison St., Worcester
Cost: Adults $15 in advance ($20 day of), Students $10, Children $5