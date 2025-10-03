Weekend To Do List: Getting in the fall spirit with Halloween-themed events

Massachusetts gets in the fall spirit with Halloween-themed events

Massachusetts gets in the fall spirit with Halloween-themed events

Massachusetts gets in the fall spirit with Halloween-themed events

It's officially October, so get in the fall spirit with a pumpkin show and psychic faire in Massachusetts, plus an Irish cultural festival.

Halloween On the Hill in Beverly

Halloween On the Hill returns to Beverly for an enchanting outdoor experience the whole family will love. With more than 1,500 glowing jack o'lanterns, Halloween displays and seasonal treats, the event kicks off Friday night through Oct. 30. Tickets must be purchased in advance and start at $7 for kids.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Oct. 3-Oct.30

Where: Long Hill, 576 Essex St., Beverly

Cost: Wednesday and Thursday - Non-members $25, Members $20; Friday-Sunday - Non-members $30, Members $25; Non-member children $12, Member children $7. Children under 2 free

Click here for more information and to get tickets

Halloween Psychic Faire in Dracut

It's a Halloween Psychic Faire in Dracut! With an array of local vendors, psychic readings, aura and chakra photos and more, visitors can also get in on special giveaways. Don't miss it from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 91 Mill St.!

When: Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Moonlight & Mindfulness, 91 Mill St., Dracut

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Worcester Irish Cultural Festival

The Worcester Irish Cultural Festival takes place at Polar Park on Saturday. Enjoy traditional festivities, including Irish sports, music and performances. Tickets start at $5 and the gates open at 11:30 a.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Polar Park, 100 Madison St., Worcester

Cost: Adults $15 in advance ($20 day of), Students $10, Children $5

Click here for more information