To Do List: Jam & Jest Fest, Seaport Summer Market, Hydrangeas on the Cape

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a hydrangea festival and an event that combines comedy and music.

JAM & JEST FEST

This Saturday, the Jam & Jest fest featuring local blues artists and standup comedians is happening at Oakholm Brewing Company in Brookfield,

It's one of four such festivals throughout the summer. Seats are general admission and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

jamjestfest.com/7-9-1

When: July 9 (1 - 6 p.m.)

Where: 80 Lake Road, Brookfield, MA 01506

Cost: $35 (under 21 is free)

SEAPORT SUMMER MARKET

This weekend the Seaport Summer Market is offering outdoor shopping next to Seaport Common.

It starts Friday and runs through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check out more than 60 local businesses.

Additional market weekends are planned in August and September.

seaportsummermarket.com

When: July 8-10 (11 a.m.- 8 p.m.)

Where: 85 Northern Avenue, Boston

Cost: Free

HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL

And the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival is going on now through July 17th. Celebrate the signature flowers with the opportunity for daily tours of 70 private gardens.

Each tour is $5 per garden. There are also events, workshops, and painting demonstrations.

CapeCodHydrangeaFest.com

When: July 8-17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: All across Cape Cod

Cost: Garden tours are $5 per person per garden (cash)