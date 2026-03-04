Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Skyl'ar

Skyl'ar is a smart, independent, and determined young lady who takes pride in advocating for herself.

While she can be shy when meeting new people, once she feels comfortable her playful, fun, and silly side really shines through. Skyl'ar enjoys both imaginative and active play. She loves spending time with her dolls, but she's equally excited to be out on the court playing basketball.

She has her sights set on trying new activities as well, including soccer and cheerleading, where she hopes to build her skills and be part of a team. Skyl'ar's confidence, curiosity, and energy make her a joy to spend time with, and she is eager to continue discovering new hobbies and opportunities.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.