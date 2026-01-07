Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Sam

Sam is a happy, 13-year-old who expresses himself through play.

He will always live in a residential facility, but he needs a family to look out for him and give him love and support.

"This is a very unique situation in that we're not necessarily looking for a home for Sam because his needs are so unique that he does need that supportive care of a residential facility. We're really just looking for someone to be an anchor for him, for him to have a family connection that can help advocate and support his needs," said DCF adoption social worker Kara Antrim.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

