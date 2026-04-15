Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Robert

Robert is a creative and imaginative boy with a bright personality and a big heart.

He loves exploring the world around him and has a special fascination with nature and animals. Robert enjoys learning fun facts about different creatures and can talk about them with excitement and curiosity.

Always on the move, Robert loves to stay active. You can often find him riding his new bike, shooting hoops or finding new outdoor adventures to dive into.

When it's time to relax, Robert enjoys watching his favorite movie, The Lion King, and playing with his collection of Lion King stuffed animals and characters that spark his imagination and make him smile.

Robert is a funny, kind, and sweet boy who gets along well with others and loves to make new friends. His friendly nature and sense of humor make him a joy to be around. Robert would thrive in a family that shares his love of the outdoors and encourages his creativity, helping him continue to grow into the bright and caring young person he's becoming.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.