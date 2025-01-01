Wednesday's Child: 6-year-old Quinton

MARE - Quinton is a friendly and easy going six-year-old boy who is described as very observant and often pays close attention to what others around him are doing.

Quinton also enjoys playing, especially with water and musical toys. He loves to watch cartoons, and his current favorite is Caillou.

Quinton is always happy to cuddle and be held!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.