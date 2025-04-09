Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Mikel

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Mikel is a thoughtful, mature and likeable 17-year-old boy.

When asked to describe his personality, Mikel stated‚ "I am friendly, and I try to be kind to others."

Mikel has a variety of interests. He loves watching and playing sports, specifically basketball and football. Mikel enjoys singing and dancing to pop and hip hop music. He is a real fan of songs by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. Mikel also likes playing video games such as Mario and NBA 2K.

Mikel, who is of Latino and Caucasian descent, maintains positive relationships with adults and peers.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.