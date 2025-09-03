Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Maxum

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Maxum, who likes to go by Max, is an energetic and creative child with a big imagination. While he may come across as shy and quiet when first meeting someone, once he feels comfortable, Max quickly opens up and enjoys engaging with others.

Max loves building with LEGOs and playing video games, both of which allow him to explore his creativity and problem-solving skills.

He is very active and thrives on outdoor play, whether it's running around with friends or joining in a game. Sports are a favorite for him, and he has a great arm that makes him a natural at throwing and catching.

In quieter moments, Max enjoys drawing and watching superhero movies. He especially likes the action, adventure, and creativity in those stories, which spark his imagination even further. With his mix of energy, creativity, and warmth, Max is a fun and engaging child who enjoys both active play and creative expression.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.