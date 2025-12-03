Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Mackensie

Mackensie, who likes to be called Mack, is an active and loving boy.

He enjoys being outdoors exploring nature. He also just signed up for his school's swim team and loves it. Mack enjoys reading and playing video games as well.

Kind, curious, thoughtful and inquisitive are other adjectives that his friends and others have used to describe him. Although Mack can appear shy and serious at first, he can warm up quickly.

He's also a very social and engaging boy with an interest in learning to play all sports. He also enjoys riding his bike, hoverboarding, riding his scooter and rollerblading. He is a skilled athlete who has excellent gross motor skills and balance.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.