Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old Layla

Layla is a resilient, energetic, and curious young girl who brings enthusiasm and joy into the spaces she enters.

She loves expressing herself through colorful, hands-on arts and crafts, using creativity as a way to explore and share her ideas.

Layla is very active and especially enjoys games that involve movement, where she can stay engaged and have fun at the same time.

Layla attends elementary school and has built wonderful, positive connections with her teachers. She is an extroverted and outgoing child who truly enjoys being around others. Spending time with her friends at school and participating in activities within her community are among her favorite things to do.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.