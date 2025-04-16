Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old K'Lonie

WBZ/MARE

MARE - K'Lonie is an active and vibrant teenage girl, known for her love of all things girly.

She enjoys getting her hair and nails done, experimenting with makeup, and expressing her creativity through different styles.

K'Lonie also has a passion for photography and enjoys capturing moments through pictures.

She loves watching videos and graphics that align with her interests, always looking for inspiration.

In addition, K'Lonie is a music lover who enjoys humming along to her favorite songs. She has a warm and engaging personality, making her a joy to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.