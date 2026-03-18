Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Keira and 15-year-old Landon

Keira and Landon are a close-knit brother and sister who very much want to be adopted together.

Their bond is strong and they truly find comfort and confidence in one another. Keira is especially protective of Landon, often stepping into the role of encourager and cheerleader when he needs it most.

Keira is outgoing, social, and comfortable expressing her thoughts and feelings. She has a lively personality, a witty sense of humor, and a slightly sarcastic edge that makes people laugh. Beneath that confidence, she has a genuinely soft and caring side. Keira has a bold, unique sense of fashion and fully embraces her style - from coordinating outfits to accessorizing with a trendy pocketbook and bright lipstick that makes her look pop. She loves shopping for clothes and expressing herself creatively through fashion.

Keira's interests are wide-ranging. She enjoys swimming, playing board games, reading, watching TV shows and movies, and bowling.

She is talented in Tae Kwon Do and participates in therapeutic riding lessons. Always full of ideas, Keira hopes to explore music and dance lessons in the future. She attends a technical school and is considering focusing on fashion design or animal science - two areas that reflect both her creativity and her love for animals.

Landon is a kind, loving, and thoughtful child with a big heart and a wonderful sense of humor.

He enjoys making others laugh and often surprises people with his clever observations. Landon is naturally curious and loves to figure out how things work - whether it's taking apart a concept in science, solving a tricky problem, or building something new. He is especially interested in science and engineering and thrives when he can work hands-on.

Landon loves building with Legos, where he can spend hours designing detailed structures and experimenting with new ideas. He enjoys video games, particularly those that allow him to strategize, create, and problem-solve. Over the summer, he attended a robotics camp and a Minecraft camp, both of which allowed him to combine creativity with technology. He enjoyed collaborating with peers, learning coding basics, and seeing his ideas come to life.

In addition to his technical interests, Landon enjoys spending time outdoors and benefits from opportunities to stay active. He appreciates one-on-one attention and thrives with encouragement and positive reinforcement. Landon does best in environments where his curiosity is nurtured and where he feels supported as he explores new interests.

Together, Landon and Keira are bright, engaging, and full of potential. They bring laughter, creativity, determination, and heart into every space they enter.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.